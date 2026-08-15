This is a great deal on the Good Cook Everyday Bake & Roast Pan as you'd pay as much as $20 for the same one at other local stores, including Walmart. The 13" x 9" steel pan has a scratch-resistant nonstick coating and is safe to use with metal utensils. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 13" x 9" x 2"
- Made with heavy-duty carbon steel to resist warping
- Scratch-resistant nonstick coating for easy release and cleanup
- Safe for use with metal utensils
- Holds 14 cups
- Hand wash only
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Published 25 min ago
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This Victoria cast iron tawa is $23.99, down from its $39.99 list price, and matches its all-time low on Amazon. It's preseasoned with flaxseed oil rather than chemical nonstick coatings and can handle temperatures up to 1,000°F on a grill, campfire, or pizza oven. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" flat cast iron cooking surface
- Preseasoned with non-GMO, kosher-certified flaxseed oil
- Made without PTFE, PFAS, or other chemical coatings
- Loop handle for stability
- Weighs 5.5 lb.
- Safe for use up to 1,000°F on stovetops, grills, or campfires
This Hawkins Classic 2-liter pressure cooker is $23.49, down from $39.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It's made from mirror-polished virgin aluminum with a base thickness of up to 4.06 mm and works on electric stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 2 liters, ideal for 2 to 3 people
- Made from pure virgin aluminum with a mirror-polished exterior
- Base thickness ranges from 3.25 to 4.06 mm
- Includes an inner and outer lid closure with a pressure valve
- Measures 7.3"D x 13.2"W x 5.7"H and weighs 3.2 lb.
- Compatible with electric stovetops
At Amazon, get this 7" Nonstick Honeycomb Stainless Steel Frying Pan for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pan. It's built with a tri-ply stainless steel and aluminum core body and a ceramic honeycomb nonstick coating that's free of PFOA, PFAS, PTFE, lead, and cadmium. The pan is oven-safe up to 500°F and works on gas, electric, and induction stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Tramontina Professional 12" Fry Pan for its best-ever price. It's also a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" heavy-gauge aluminum
- Reinforced non-stick coating
- Stainless steel handle with a removable silicone grip sleeve
- Oven safe up to 400°F
- Dishwasher safe
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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