Walmart · 52 mins ago
Gold's Gym Dumbbell Power Set
$30 $40
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
  • 3-, 5-, and 8-lb. pairs of weights
  • storage tray
  • exercise chart and DVD
  • Model: WGGDBK12
All Deals Exercise Equipment Walmart Gold's Gym
