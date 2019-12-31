Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Gold's Gym 40-lb. Vinyl Weight Set
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's $3 under our mention from June and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 4 7.5-lb. plates
  • 4 2.5-lb. plates
  • tubular steel bar and collars
  • Model: RSV-GG42-2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment Walmart Gold's Gym
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register