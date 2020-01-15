Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 55 mins ago
GoPro Hero7 Black 4K Action Camera
$270 $399
free shipping

That's $13 under our September mention, the lowest price we could find by $59, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Redtagcamera via eBay.
  • A 30-day return/exchange policy applies.
Features
  • 2" touchscreen LCD
  • 4K video capture at 60fps
  • 12-megapixel photo resolution at 30fps
  • WiFi waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing
  • Model: CHDHX-701
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital Camcorders eBay GoPro
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register