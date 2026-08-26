At Amazon, get this Glass Cigar Humidor Jar for $49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this humidor jar. It includes a built-in hygrometer, a refillable humidifier, and two separate aroma tubes for adding coffee beans, wood chips, or herbs to personalize the cigar's aroma. A hidden drawer in the solid wood base keeps cutters and lighters organized alongside the display piece. Buy Now at Amazon