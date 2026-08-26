At Amazon, get this Glass Cigar Humidor Jar for $49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this humidor jar. It includes a built-in hygrometer, a refillable humidifier, and two separate aroma tubes for adding coffee beans, wood chips, or herbs to personalize the cigar's aroma. A hidden drawer in the solid wood base keeps cutters and lighters organized alongside the display piece. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Cigar Page offers the Bush League All-Stars 24-Cigar Robusto Treasure Hunt for $35 via coupon code "DNALLS24". The sampler includes 24 Robusto cigars and is billed as beating the best pricing elsewhere on the web. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 27. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 24 total cigars, 2 each of 12 different blends
- All cigars are Robusto size, 5" x 50 ring gauge
- Blends include Biker's Butt, Dona Patricia, Giovanazzo, Horseshoe, and Humo Blanco
- Also includes Lake Cigar Wisconsin Dells, Lakey Cigar Co., Puros Nirvana, Rebel Fina, Thurman Thomas HOF, TL Johnson, and Wilshire
- Earns Cigar Page reward points with purchase
Cigar Page offers the McRizzle #14 Tubos-Plus-Torpedo 6-Cigar Can for $29 via coupon code "DN14". That's t$41 off and the best price we could find. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 6 total cigars, 1 of each blend
- Florida Man Torpedo, 6" x 52, sold without a tubo
- Penn Standard Broadleaf Toro Tubo, 6" x 52
- Penn Standard Gold Standard Toro Tubo, 6" x 52
- Hoofty, Last of My Kind, and Antihero Toro Tubos, each 6" x 52
CigarPage offers the Nub/Cain Prime Intro Sampler for $22 when you apply coupon code "DNNCP22" at checkout. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. This sampler lets you try a selection of Nub and Cain cigars at one of the best prices we've found. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now at Cigar Page
- Includes 5 cigars total, 1 of each blend
- Nub Connecticut 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Nub Habano 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Nub Maduro 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Cain Nub Habano 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
- Cain Nub Maduro 460, 4" x 60 ring gauge
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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