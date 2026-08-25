This Glad Pioneer tumbler is $12.58, down from its regular price of $20.39, and it matches its all-time low price on Amazon. The 47-oz. capacity offers double-wall vacuum insulation, a leak-resistant lid, and an included straw. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds up to 47 oz.
- Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold or hot for hours
- Screw-on, leak-resistant lid with included straw
- Wide mouth opening with an ergonomic carry handle
- Made from rust-resistant stainless steel
- Hand wash only
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Published 38 min ago
Verified 15 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
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- Stands about 3" tall
- Holds 3 oz.
- Made with food-grade 304 stainless steel
- Signature orange and white striped design
- Includes a matching mini straw
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- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
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