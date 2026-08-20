Amazon offers the GasOne Propane Refill Adapter 10-Pack for $8.04. That's its best price and a $2 low today. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Refills standard 1-lb. propane tanks using a 20-lb. propane tank
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
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Update: The price has changed to $4.69 since this was originally published.
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