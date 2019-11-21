Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch
$95 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a new unit by $5, although most retailers charge $120 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by GPS City via eBay.
Features
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • vibration alerts
  • tracks steps, calories, & more
  • Model: 010-01689-00
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
