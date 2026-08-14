Gap's clearance sale covers hundreds of items, with an extra 40% off applied at checkout on top of already reduced prices. Shoppers can find hoodies and sweatshirts marked down to under $30 and jeans starting around $35, alongside khakis, dress shirts, and accessories like beanies and socks. The sale spans casualwear, denim, outerwear, and graphic tees, including several licensed collaborations. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. The deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap
- Includes hoodies, sweatshirts, and quarter-zip pullovers
- Jeans and denim shorts in multiple washes and fits
- Dress shirts, khakis, and trousers for work or casual wear
- Graphic tees featuring licensed collaborations and characters
- Accessories such as beanies, socks, and scarves included
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Expires 8/20/2026
Published 21 min ago
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
These Gap trouser jeans are $26.99 at checkout. That's a $53 savings. Members get free shipping on purchases of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Gap
Adult styles are 40% to 60% off at Gap. Find men's button up shirts from $30, women's jeans from $17, plus T-shirts, jackets, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Discounts apply to sweats, denim, and tees
- Styles included for girls, boys, toddler girls, and toddler boys
- Select styles only
- Additional year-round categories include jeans, dresses, uniforms, and backpacks
Gap is offering up to 60% off men's styles, including jeans, polos, shirts, and shorts. The Relaxed Pique Polo drops to as low as $15, and Adult Heavyweight Oversized Quarter-Zip Pullovers fall to $31 from $79.95. The sale spans nearly 1,000 items across categories like denim, khakis, t-shirts, and outerwear. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Relaxed pique polos in 8 colors
- '90s loose jeans and carpenter jeans styles
- Organic cotton poplin classic shirts
- Modern straight and pleated khakis
- Heavyweight crop t-shirts and quarter-zip pullovers
- 7" and 11" shorts in multiple fits
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