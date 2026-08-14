Gap's clearance sale covers hundreds of items, with an extra 40% off applied at checkout on top of already reduced prices. Shoppers can find hoodies and sweatshirts marked down to under $30 and jeans starting around $35, alongside khakis, dress shirts, and accessories like beanies and socks. The sale spans casualwear, denim, outerwear, and graphic tees, including several licensed collaborations. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. The deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap