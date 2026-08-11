These Gap trouser jeans are $26.99 at checkout. That's a $53 savings. Members get free shipping on purchases of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Gap
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Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot has these Amazon Essentials men's athletic-fit stretch jeans priced between $6.99 and $11.99 depending on size and color. The jeans have a mid-weight cotton denim build with added stretch, a classic five-pocket design, and reinforced stitching at the front pockets. They're also certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, meaning they've been tested against a wide list of potentially harmful chemicals. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Mid-weight cotton denim with stretch for added comfort
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
Woot has these Amazon Essentials athletic-fit stretch jeans priced from $7 to $12, depending on size and color. They're built with mid-weight cotton denim, a bit of stretch, and the classic five-pocket styling that works for both business casual and everyday wear. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Made with mid-weight stretch cotton denim
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a US size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
Walmart offers the Lee Men's Legendary Regular Straight Denim Jeans in three colors for $16.10. That's a $14 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Lee Men's Legendary Slim Straight Jeans for $17. It's the best deal we could find by $11 and a great price for a pair of Lee men's jeans in general. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Gap's men's sale covers a wide range of categories, from hoodies and sweatshirts to jeans, shorts, and accessories. Many items get an extra 40% off at checkout, dropping pieces like the Adult Heavyweight Oversized Pullover to $24 and the CashSoft Beanie to $6. With 170 items marked down, the sale spans everyday basics as well as outerwear and casual staples. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Gap
- Includes hoodies, sweatshirts, and quarter-zip pullovers
- Denim styles include baggy trouser jeans and carpenter shorts
- Shorts available in linen-blend and denim fabrics
- Accessories such as beanies included in the sale
- Extra 40% off applied at checkout on select styles
Adult styles are 40% to 60% off at Gap. Find men's button up shirts from $30, women's jeans from $17, plus T-shirts, jackets, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Discounts apply to sweats, denim, and tees
- Styles included for girls, boys, toddler girls, and toddler boys
- Select styles only
- Additional year-round categories include jeans, dresses, uniforms, and backpacks
Gap is offering up to 60% off men's styles, including jeans, polos, shirts, and shorts. The Relaxed Pique Polo drops to as low as $15, and Adult Heavyweight Oversized Quarter-Zip Pullovers fall to $31 from $79.95. The sale spans nearly 1,000 items across categories like denim, khakis, t-shirts, and outerwear. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Relaxed pique polos in 8 colors
- '90s loose jeans and carpenter jeans styles
- Organic cotton poplin classic shirts
- Modern straight and pleated khakis
- Heavyweight crop t-shirts and quarter-zip pullovers
- 7" and 11" shorts in multiple fits
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