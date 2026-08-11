Gap's men's sale covers a wide range of categories, from hoodies and sweatshirts to jeans, shorts, and accessories. Many items get an extra 40% off at checkout, dropping pieces like the Adult Heavyweight Oversized Pullover to $24 and the CashSoft Beanie to $6. With 170 items marked down, the sale spans everyday basics as well as outerwear and casual staples. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Gap