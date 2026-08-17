This Gap Factory ribbed button-up top is $7.64 at checkout, using coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. The soft ribbed knit fabric has a stretch blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and features a fitted, hip-length silhouette. Free shipping applies. Deal ends August 20. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Soft ribbed knit fabric
- Short sleeves
- Crewneck with button front
- Fitted silhouette that hits at the hip
- 58% cotton, 38% polyester, 4% spandex blend
- Machine washable
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
Each of the T-shirts in this section are priced at $15, but you can add three or more to your cart to drop them to $6 each. Shipping is free for Prime members. Sale ends August 18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This 3-pack of Gap Factory boxer briefs is on sale for $13. To get this price, add it to cart and proceed to checkout, and apply coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $27 off and the best price we could find. The stretch jersey knit fabric is a cotton-spandex blend for added give. Even better, free shipping applies. Deal ends August 20 or while supplies last. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Sold as a 3-pack
- Stretch jersey knit fabric
- Elasticized waist
- Select styles feature allover print or stripes
- 96% cotton, 4% spandex
- Machine washable
This Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit is $10 at Gap Factory. To get this price, add it to cart, proceed to checkout, and add coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $50 off and a great price on any Gap Factory men's shirt. It's made from 100% cotton and features a button-down collar with a chest patch pocket. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- 100% cotton oxford weave fabric
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Button-down collar with button front
- Patch pocket at the chest
- Curved shirttail hem, longer at back
- Machine washable, tumble dry low
Gap Factory's clearance section spans over 1,100 items across women's, men's, and kids' categories, with an extra 50% off at checkout plus an extra 15% off via coupon code "GFFRIEND" . Even better, free shipping applies. Sale ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Over 1,100 items included in the clearance selection
- Styles for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies
- Filter options by category, department, price, and sleeve length
- Price filters available for $10 and under, $25 and under, and $35 and under
Gap Factory offers the Gap Factory Women's Boatneck Mini Dress for an in-cart price of $5.99 for a $44 savings. Plus, use promo code "GFCYBER" for free shipping. Deal ends July 29th. Buy Now at Gap Factory
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