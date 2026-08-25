Gap Factory's Clearance sale takes an extra 55% off in cart on clearance, spanning clothing for women, men, and kids. Plus, code "GFMAIL" takes another 15% off. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. The coupon ends August 25. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Clearance styles for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies
- Includes dresses, tees, pants, denim, and activewear
- Extra 55% off select clearance items
- Extra 10% off for cardmembers with code GFCARD
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit is $10 at Gap Factory. To get this price, add it to cart, proceed to checkout, and add coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $50 off and a great price on any Gap Factory men's shirt. It's made from 100% cotton and features a button-down collar with a chest patch pocket. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- 100% cotton oxford weave fabric
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Button-down collar with button front
- Patch pocket at the chest
- Curved shirttail hem, longer at back
- Machine washable, tumble dry low
This Gap Factory Print Sleeveless Mini Dress is $10. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. To get this deal, proceed to checkout applying coupon code "GFFRIEND". It has a straight, easy-fit silhouette that hits above the knee and is made from 100% rayon. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Smooth woven fabric
- Sleeveless design
- Round neckline w/ keyhole and button closure at back
- Ties at the waist
- Allover print
- 100% rayon, machine washable
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