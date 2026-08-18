The Gap Factory Clearance includes up to 60% off T-shirts, khakis, hoodies, shirts, and more. Plus, take an extra 50% off eligible items at checkout. (Eligible items are marked.) We've pictured the Gap Factory Men's Oxford Shirt in Boxy Fit for $11.99 at checkout ($48 off). Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Offer ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- 1,169 items included in the clearance selection
- Covers women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler, and baby styles
- Includes graphic tees, khakis, cargo pants, and sweatpants
- Extra 50% off applied at checkout on top of listed clearance prices
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Expires 8/20/2026
Published 34 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
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This 3-pack of Gap Factory boxer briefs is on sale for $13. To get this price, add it to cart and proceed to checkout, and apply coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $27 off and the best price we could find. The stretch jersey knit fabric is a cotton-spandex blend for added give. Even better, free shipping applies. Deal ends August 20 or while supplies last. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Sold as a 3-pack
- Stretch jersey knit fabric
- Elasticized waist
- Select styles feature allover print or stripes
- 96% cotton, 4% spandex
- Machine washable
This Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit is $10 at Gap Factory. To get this price, add it to cart, proceed to checkout, and add coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $50 off and a great price on any Gap Factory men's shirt. It's made from 100% cotton and features a button-down collar with a chest patch pocket. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- 100% cotton oxford weave fabric
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Button-down collar with button front
- Patch pocket at the chest
- Curved shirttail hem, longer at back
- Machine washable, tumble dry low
Gap Factory's clearance section spans over 1,100 items across women's, men's, and kids' categories, with an extra 50% off at checkout plus an extra 15% off via coupon code "GFFRIEND" . Even better, free shipping applies. Sale ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Over 1,100 items included in the clearance selection
- Styles for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies
- Filter options by category, department, price, and sleeve length
- Price filters available for $10 and under, $25 and under, and $35 and under
Gap Factory offers the Gap Factory Women's Boatneck Mini Dress for an in-cart price of $5.99 for a $44 savings. Plus, use promo code "GFCYBER" for free shipping. Deal ends July 29th. Buy Now at Gap Factory
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