Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
GE Refresh HD 10W 6" Recessed LED Downlight
$6 $25
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 5,000K daylight color temperature
  • 700 lumens of output
  • Model: 68579
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting That Daily Deal General Electric
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register