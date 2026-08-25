These lightweight mesh shorts suit anyone wanting a breathable option for running or gym sessions without a bulky liner getting in the way. Apply coupon code "RCHYXIQW" for a total savings of $7. They are available in several colors (Dark Grey pictured). Buy Now at Amazon
- Elastic waistband with durable internal drawstring
- 9-inch inseam ensures full range of motion
- Secure side zipper pockets for essentials
- Breathable mesh fabric keeps you cool
- Machine washable for easy care
Update: The price has changed to $7.62 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Casual Shorts for $7.60. It's a great deal for a pair of men's shorts. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Suited for warm-weather days when you want airflow and pocket space without wearing actual cargo pants, thanks to the linen blend and multiple pockets. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen, 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring
- Two side cargo pockets with button closures
- Two slash pockets and two rear pockets
- Machine washable fabric construction
These Hanes Explorer French Terry shorts are $4.43 at Walmart, down from $18. They feature a cotton-rich fabric with a soft looped interior, double-stitched seams, and side seam pockets plus a back pocket for storage. Get free shipping with a purchase of $35, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
- Cotton-rich French terry fabric with a soft looped interior
- Double-stitched seams for added durability
- Dyed-to-match drawstring for an adjustable fit
- Side seam pockets plus one back pocket
- 6" inseam length
- Unisex sizing with a standard men's fit
These George flat front shorts cost around $4 in a bunch of different colors, with the cheapest coming in at $3.96. The pictured Black pair are $4.48. Shipping is free over $35 or you can pick them up in free at your local store (depending on your ZIP). They're made from a cotton-spandex blend for stretch, with a 9" inseam, four pockets, and belt loops. Buy Now at Walmart
- 98% cotton, 2% spandex blend with stretch
- 9" inseam with a mid-rise fit
- Button closure with zip fly
- Two side pockets and two back pockets
- Belt loops included
- Machine washable
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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