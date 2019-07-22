New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Frigidaire 26 lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker
$99 $125
free shipping

Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now

Features
  • 26 lbs. of ice in 24 hours
  • 2 ice size settings
  • 2.5 lb. ice basket capacity
  • Model: EFIC117-SS
