Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Walmart offers the La Gourmet 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven in White for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest prices we've seen for this size air fryer. Buy Now
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Frigidaire Water Cooler / Dispenser for $82 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $11.)
Update: The price has increased to $83.26. Buy Now
