This Lucky Jack card game is $2 off the regular $12 price at Amazon. It's also the lowest price ever on Amazon. It's designed for 2 to 6 players and includes 84 cards, a scorepad, and a rulebook for quick, 20-minute rounds. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Deck includes 84 playing cards, 3 game scores, 1 scorepad, and 1 rulebook
- Designed for 2 to 6 players
- Games last around 20 minutes
- Recommended for ages 8 and up
- Card artwork illustrated by Jay Fletcher
- Package measures 6" x 4" x 0.1" and weighs 8.4 oz.
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Published 19 min ago
Verified 9 min ago
Update: The price has changed to $1.87 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Golden Dragon PVC Playing Cards for $1.83. It's the best deal we could find by $8. The matte finish and durable PVC construction offer a sturdier alternative to standard paper playing cards. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This lot of 100 vintage baseball cards in sealed wax packs is $13.99, down from $15.95. Plus, it ships free. The cards span brands like Topps, Upper Deck, Donruss, Fleer, and Score. Buy Now at Walmart
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Woot's Pokemon and Magic The Gathering sale covers trading card packs, plush toys, and collectible figures. A 20" Squishmallows Chansey plush is $34, down from $55, while Magic: The Gathering card packs start at $35. Prime members get free shipping. This deal ends August 29 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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