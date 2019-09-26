Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $18 off list and the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
In Green, that's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we could find by $31. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmScope Kids' 52-Piece Microscope Kit for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Pompon Dolls via Amazon offers the Pompon Reborn 22" Baby Doll for $65.99. Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "QQ5JG76H" to drop the price to $32.99. With free shipping, that's $33 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on a variety of LEGO sets, starting at
$7.49 $12.47. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now
That's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
