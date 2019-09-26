eBay · 1 hr ago
Flytec RC Crocodile Head
$31 $49
free shipping

That's $18 off list and the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Acwholesaler via eBay.
Features
  • double induction propeller
  • 2.4G RC
  • 15 minute use time on a single charge
  • reverse navigation
  • Model: V002
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register