Woot's faucet sale spans kitchen, bathroom, shower, and tub fixtures from brands like Delta, Moen, Kohler, and Kingston, with most items discounted against a listed reference price. Touchless kitchen faucets and instant hot/cold water dispensers sit alongside reverse osmosis filtration systems, so the sale covers both fixtures and water treatment gear in one place. Discounts run as high as 59% off the reference price, with options ranging from small replacement parts to premium roman tub fillers. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/3/2026
Published 14 min ago
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
In the home improvement section at Amazon Haul, you can get deals on a selection of home improvement goods, with hundreds of items under $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storage and organization items like shower caddies, hat racks, and paper towel holders
- Woodworking tools including corner clamps, F-type clamps, and screwdriver sets
- Home fix-it supplies such as drywall anchors, door draft stoppers, and door hinges
- Small kitchen and cleaning items like oil sprayers, sponges, and grout scrubbers
Lowe's Summer Closeout Sale covers markdowns across flooring, garage door openers, and closet systems. For example, Pergo waterproof laminate flooring is $1.99 per square foot, down from $2.49, while a Chamberlain smart garage door opener is $249, down from $279. The sale also includes ClosetMaid shelving systems and composite decking from Trex. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code.Shop Now at Lowe's
- Flooring including laminate, luxury vinyl plank, and solid hardwood
- Garage door openers with Wi-Fi compatibility and battery back-up
- Bathroom vanities with engineered stone or marble tops
- Outdoor items such as patio heaters and string lights
- Toilets, kitchen faucets, and trash cans also included
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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