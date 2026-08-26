This Fix-a-Flat tire inflator is $7.64 at Target. That's a buck below Walmart's price. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Target
- 16-oz. can sized for standard sedan and sports car tires
- Seals tread punctures up to 1/4" in diameter
- No jack or tools required
- Seals and inflates the tire in seconds
- Safe for use with tire pressure sensors on highway vehicles
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Camco covers a wide range of RV essentials on Amazon, from water filters and sewer hose kits to leveling blocks and portable toilets. Prices span from $7 for a plastic plate dispenser up to nearly $400 for a 36-gallon RV tote tank, making it easy to find gear across several categories in one place. Many items carry strong customer ratings, including several sewer hose kits and water filters rated 4.7 stars and above. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes RV water filters, sewer hose kits, and drinking water hoses
- RV tote tanks available in 15, 21, 28, and 36-gallon sizes
- RV leveling blocks, stabilizer jack pads, and trailer ramps included
- Toilet treatments, portable toilets, and waste bags in the lineup
- RV extension cords rated for 30-amp and 50-amp connections
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Amazon's lineup here spans car care and electrical accessories, with prices starting at $3.49 for a car cymbal air vent decoration. Shoppers can find car jump starters, tire inflators, and windshield sun shades alongside Chemical Guys detailing products like microfiber towels and detailer spray. Electrical accessories such as power strips and wall outlets round out the selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Car jump starters with up to 6000A output for gas and diesel engines
- Windshield sun shades and car seat gap fillers for everyday driving
- Chemical Guys detailing supplies including microfiber towels and cleaning sprays
- Portable tire inflators with digital pressure gauges
- Power strips and electrical outlets for home and workspace use
At Amazon, get this Nilight 1/2" x 24" Synthetic Soft Shackles 2-Pack for $21. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 2-pack. Each shackle is rated for a 56,000 lb. breaking strength and made from braided UHMWPE fiber that floats and resists rust and UV damage. The set includes protective sleeves and a drawstring storage bag. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes two 1/2" x 24" synthetic soft shackles
- Rated to a breaking strength of 56,000 lb. with a working load of 11,200 lb.
- Made from 12-strand braided UHMWPE fiber
- Spliced eye and self-tightening knot design requires no tools
- Floats, resists UV damage, and won't rust or scratch vehicle paint
- Includes a drawstring storage bag and protective sleeves
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target offers the Igloo Latitude 60-Quart Roller Cooler for $25. You'd pay over double this price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 94 cans or 60 quarts
- Telescoping, locking handle with oversized wheels for rolling
- Triple-snap drain plug and four self-draining cup holders in the lid
Target offers the Igloo Wheelie Cool 38-Quart Rolling Cooler for $17.50. You'd pay around double that price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 53 cans or 38 quarts
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
Sign In or Register