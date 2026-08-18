The FitVille's Men's Rebound NEO V6 walking shoes are built for wide feet, with a 4E toe box and dual-density EVA midsole for support and flexibility. The design also includes an ArchCore insole and a heel ring meant to help correct gait and reduce pain from walking. Use coupon code "ADN53" to save $43. Deal ends August 25. Buy Now at FitVille
- 4E extra wide toe box with a breathable, stretchy upper
- Dual-density EVA midsole for firm support and flexible forefoot
- ArchCore insole for heel and arch support
- Heel ring and broad platform designed to help correct gait
- Rubber outsole with 30% more grip
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get these Skechers Go Walk Flex Ultra Slip-In Shoes, with prices starting from $29. It's the best deal we've seen for these shoes. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon