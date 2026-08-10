Fireside Antiques has marked down a wide range of European antiques, from French chests and English joint stools to Dutch storage bins and Italian mirrors. Prices span from smaller decor pieces, like a French ironstone meat platter at $195, up to large statement furniture, such as an English mahogany shop display showcase at $2,995, down from $3,800. The sale covers furniture, lighting, mirrors, seating, storage, and art categories throughout the shop. Shop Now at Fireside Antiques
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Published 6 min ago
Handy for camping trips, dorm rooms, or hosting overnight guests without a dedicated guest bed, this inflatable couch comes with an air pump included and is currently $9 off the $33 list price at Walmart. Buy Now at Walmart
- Durable puncture-resistant flock and PVC construction
- Lightweight design for easy portability and travel
- Rapid valve for quick inflation and deflation
- Ergonomic design provides natural body support
- Non-leak air retention maintains long-lasting shape
At Amazon, get the Serta Triton 78" Sofa for $270. It's the best deal we've seen for this sofa. It's built with a solid hardwood frame, pocket coils, and high-density foam cushions, and can support up to 600 lb. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
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