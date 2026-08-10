Fireside Antiques has marked down a wide range of European antiques, from French chests and English joint stools to Dutch storage bins and Italian mirrors. Prices span from smaller decor pieces, like a French ironstone meat platter at $195, up to large statement furniture, such as an English mahogany shop display showcase at $2,995, down from $3,800. The sale covers furniture, lighting, mirrors, seating, storage, and art categories throughout the shop. Shop Now at Fireside Antiques