At Amazon, get this Flexispot Truffle Top Grain Leather Power Wall Hugger Recliner for $522. It's the best price we could find by $978. It's made of top-grain leather and includes built-in heat and massage functions along with USB and USB-C charging ports. The wall hugger design needs just 1.2" of clearance to fully recline, making it suited for smaller rooms or RVs. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At Walmart, get The Pioneer Woman Harper Leather Recliner for $125. It's dropped by $125 in the last week and is now at a very strong price for such a chair. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
This Barcalounger Hollis recliner is $200 off the $699.99 regular price at Costco. It includes a power headrest, zero gravity positioning, and top-grain leather with vinyl match upholstery, along with hidden arm storage and built-in cup holders. Shipping is free, and setup is available for $25. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Top-grain leather with vinyl match construction
- Zero gravity reclining position
- Power headrest adjustment
- Pad-over-chaise cushion with pocket coils
- Hidden arm storage with built-in cup holders
We've pictured the Chaise in brown, now $217, down from $399 at Walmart. It comes with three extra pillows and needs no assembly, just time to fluff out after unpacking. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- Arrives vacuum-packed and requires no assembly
- Plush corduroy fabric with high-rebound foam padding
- 9.8-inch wide armrests with an extra-large seating area
- Includes three additional pillows
- Supports up to 400 lb.
- Suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, and other indoor spaces
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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