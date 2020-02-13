Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 38 mins ago
Farberware 10-pc. Bakeware Set
$24 $30
$9 shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Coupon code "FRESH20" drops the price.
Features
  • 10x15" & 11x17" cookie pans
  • 2 8" round cake pans
  • 2 8" square cake pans
  • 9x5" loaf pan
  • 9x13" cake pan
  • 12-cup muffin pan
  • 9x14.5" chrome-plated cooling grid
  • Model: 46650
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen JCPenney Farberware
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register