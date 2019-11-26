Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Evoo Celeron 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 1-Year Office 365
$199 $299
free shipping

That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (black pictured)
  • 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p ) LCD
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • fingerprint scanner
  • 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal and 1TB OneDrive Storage
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: TEV-CE-141-2-BK
Details
