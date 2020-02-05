Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Everyday Home Slim 3-Tier Rolling Shelving Unit
$14 $45
pickup

That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $3, although most charge $21 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge and knock a few cents off the price.
Features
  • measures 5" x 21.25" x 28"
  • three wide 5" shelves
  • PVC wheels
  • Model: W050020
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
