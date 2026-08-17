At Walmart, get this Everite Outdoor 4-Piece Steel Conversation Set for $500. It's the best price we could find by $700. The set includes two single sofas, a 3-person sofa, and a table, with 4.5" thick cushions covered in fade-resistant fabric. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes two single sofas, one 3-person sofa, and a metal slat table
- Rust-free steel frames with heat-treated faux wood grain coating
- 4.5" thick foam cushions with removable, fade-resistant fabric covers
- Single sofas support up to 350 lb. each, 3-person sofa supports up to 780 lb.
- E-coated and powder-coated rust-resistant table finish
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart's Patio & Garden Savings covers a wide mix of outdoor categories, from furniture to lawn equipment to pest control. The Safavieh Natura Feride wool area rug is $115, down from $307, while the Greenworks 40V self-propelled lawn mower with battery and charger is $349, down from $449. Shoppers will also find deals on grills, Adirondack chairs, string trimmers, and garden pest sprays like Spectracide and Zevo. Shipping is free on most orders over $35, or you can pick items up in-store for free. We've pictured the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill for $59.99 ($59 savings). Shop Now at Walmart
- Outdoor furniture including bistro sets, chat sets, and Adirondack chairs
- Cordless lawn tools like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and self-propelled mowers
- Grills and griddles from brands like Blackstone and Zimtown
- Pest control items such as Zevo fly traps and Spectracide sprays
- Planters, garden beds, and outdoor decor accessories
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
At Walmart, get this Ainfox 13-Foot Large Patio Umbrella for $60. It's the best price we could find by $240 and a great deal for a patio umbrella of this size. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Lowe's Summer Closeout Outdoors Deals spans everything from fire pits and pergolas to pool care and patio cushions, with markdowns reaching 70% off. A 48" allen + roth steel fire pit table drops to $299 from $419, while a full 10-ft allen + roth pergola with canopy is $973, down from $1,298. Smaller items get discounts too, like Corona hand pruners under $17 and pool shock under $7, making it easy to shop across categories in one trip. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Origin 21 28" Steel Round Portable Wood-Burning Fire Pit for $75.20 ($19 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Fire pits, patio heaters, and pergolas included
- Patio furniture cushions and throw pillows on sale
- Outdoor power tool accessories like trimmer line and chainsaw chains
- Pool care items including pool shock and floating solar lights
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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