This 14-count pack of Equate allergy relief tablets is $2.98, down from $5.36 at Walmart. Each tablet contains 10 mg of cetirizine hydrochloride, the same active ingredient found in Zyrtec, providing 24-hour relief from indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10 mg cetirizine hydrochloride tablets
- 14 tablets per package
- Provides 24-hour allergy relief
- Relieves indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms
- For adults and children six years and over
- Gluten-free formula
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Published 16 min ago
Designed for people who need to monitor blood glucose at home without paying for a prescription-grade meter, this kit includes 100 test strips, which is a meaningful inclusion at this price point. At $10, it's 65% off the $30 list price with coupon code "DHXY0SJV". Deal ends August 17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Blood glucose readings in 5 seconds
- Requires a 0.7μL blood sample
- Stores up to 500 previous readings
- Automatic strip ejection for hygienic disposal
- Includes meter, 100 test strips, 100 lancets, lancing device, storage pouch, and user manual
This Amazon Subscribe & Save promotion applies to a wide range of household health essentials, including pain relievers, allergy medicine, first aid supplies, and digestive aids from brands like Tylenol, Band-Aid, Zyrtec, and Neosporin. Subscribing knocks an extra 40% off the regular price of eligible items across this list, making it worth stocking up on everyday medicine cabinet staples. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes pain relievers like Tylenol and Motrin in various sizes
- Allergy medicines from Zyrtec and Benadryl in adult and children's formulas
- First aid essentials such as Band-Aid bandages and Neosporin ointment
- Digestive health items including Pepcid, Imodium, and Lactaid
- Household health brands like Sudafed, Bengay, and Visine included
This McDavid knee brace is $17.61 in Adult L; Adult M is available for $21.81. Most merchants charge over $50 for any size. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Useful for anyone tracking their blood pressure at home between doctor visits, and at $12, it's $4 off. Apply coupon code "E4GKV6FR" to save. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- One-button operation for simple blood pressure tracking
- Color-coded 3-color backlit LCD for instant result assessment
- Adjustable cuff fits arms 8.6" to 16.5"
- Dual user storage tracks 240 historical measurements
- USB-C or AA batteries power
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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