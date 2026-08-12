Designed for people who need to monitor blood glucose at home without paying for a prescription-grade meter, this kit includes 100 test strips, which is a meaningful inclusion at this price point. At $10, it's 65% off the $30 list price with coupon code "DHXY0SJV". Deal ends August 17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Blood glucose readings in 5 seconds
- Requires a 0.7μL blood sample
- Stores up to 500 previous readings
- Automatic strip ejection for hygienic disposal
- Includes meter, 100 test strips, 100 lancets, lancing device, storage pouch, and user manual
This Amazon Subscribe & Save promotion applies to a wide range of household health essentials, including pain relievers, allergy medicine, first aid supplies, and digestive aids from brands like Tylenol, Band-Aid, Zyrtec, and Neosporin. Subscribing knocks an extra 40% off the regular price of eligible items across this list, making it worth stocking up on everyday medicine cabinet staples. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes pain relievers like Tylenol and Motrin in various sizes
- Allergy medicines from Zyrtec and Benadryl in adult and children's formulas
- First aid essentials such as Band-Aid bandages and Neosporin ointment
- Digestive health items including Pepcid, Imodium, and Lactaid
- Household health brands like Sudafed, Bengay, and Visine included
This McDavid knee brace is $17.61 in Adult L; Adult M is available for $21.81. Most merchants charge over $50 for any size. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Useful for anyone tracking their blood pressure at home between doctor visits, and at $12, it's $4 off. Apply coupon code "E4GKV6FR" to save. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- One-button operation for simple blood pressure tracking
- Color-coded 3-color backlit LCD for instant result assessment
- Adjustable cuff fits arms 8.6" to 16.5"
- Dual user storage tracks 240 historical measurements
- USB-C or AA batteries power
This Drive Medical grab bar is $7 at Woot, down from its $17 reference price. It has a knurled, diamond-textured grip designed to stay secure even with wet hands, and it can be mounted horizontally or vertically on wood, plastic, or tile walls. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Measures 12" long
- Knurled, diamond-shaped crisscross pattern for enhanced grip
- Chrome finish
- Mountable on wood, plastic, or tile walls
- Can be installed horizontally or vertically
- Sits 1.5" away from the wall for easier grasping
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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