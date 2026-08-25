As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Energizer Max 5000mAh Ultra-Slim 3-Port USB-C Portable Charger Power Bank for $12. That's the best price we could find by $8. Plus, it ships free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Two USB-A ports and one USB-C port for charging up to three devices at once
- Recharges via USB-C or micro-USB input
- USB-C charging cable included
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Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Handy for anyone tired of carrying a separate charging cable, since the built-in USB-C plug means one less cord to lose in your bag, and the 100W output is enough to fast-charge a laptop, not just a phone. Apply coupon code "FPQEKARV" for a total savings of $17, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W USB-C output for laptops and mobile devices
- Integrated built-in USB-C charging cable
- Charge three devices simultaneously
- Fast 30W recharging speed
- Digital display for real-time battery status
This power bank is $20.95, down from $129.99 at Walmart. It packs a 20,000mAh capacity with 22.5W fast charging across a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, plus an LED display to track battery level and charging status. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- 20,000mAh battery capacity
- 22.5W fast charging with PD 3.0 and QC4+ support
- One USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and one Micro USB input
- LED display shows battery level and charging status
- Low current mode for safely charging smaller electronics
- Built-in protection against overheating, overload, short-circuiting, and overcharging
At $35, that's 50% off for a 20,000mAh power bank rated at 190W output, which means it can charge most laptops at full speed alongside your phone at the same time. Prime members can apply coupon code "ODXTJ7F3" to get the discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- 190W total output with three-port simultaneous charging
- 20000mAh high-capacity battery for long-lasting power
- Reinforced integrated USB-C cable for durability and portability
- Digital display for real-time power and status monitoring
- Airline-approved design with integrated thermal safety protection
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 50%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. start at just $62, Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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