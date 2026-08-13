Amazon offers the EliteEdge 600-lb. Panel Dolly for $37.98. That's its best-ever price, and you'd pay $25 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Adjustable clamp width from 0" to 9.5"
- Combine multiple dollies for longer panels
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Useful for anyone moving, storing seasonal items, or clearing out closets, these oversized bags give you more capacity than standard boxes for bulky items like bedding and pillows. At $16, it's $13 off via coupon code "HTAURUYK". Deal ends August 17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 gallon volume with 100-lb. load capacity
- Heavy-duty wrap-around handles
- Water-resistant material
- Fully open top for easy loading and unloading
- Foldable design for space-saving storage
This folding hand truck from AliExpress is $31.54, down from $52.57. It's built from aluminum to keep it lightweight while still supporting up to 220 lbs., and the handle adjusts to different heights for comfortable use. When folded, it collapses to a compact size that's easy to store in a car, closet, or RV. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Made from aluminum for a lightweight, durable build
- Adjustable handle for customizable height
- Available with 2-wheel 220-lb. load capacity or 4-wheel 330-lb. load capacity configurations
- Folds down to about 28.3" x 15.7" x 9.4" for storage
- Sold as a single unit, ready to use out of the box
This 12-pack of Amazon Basics packing tape is $17.11, down from $22.84. Each roll runs 1.88" x 54.6 yds. and uses a water-resistant, acrylic adhesive suited for shipping and storage. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-pack of clear packing tape rolls
- Each roll measures 1.88" x 54.6 yds.
- Acrylic polymer water-based adhesive
- Water-resistant construction
- Compatible with 3" tape dispensers or tape guns
At Amazon, get the 20" x 20" x 15" Moving Boxes 6-Pack for $14. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 6-pack. Each box measures 20" x 20" x 15" and is made from corrugated cardboard for packing, shipping, or moving. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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