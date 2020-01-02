Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Element 40" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$170 $248
free shipping

That's $10 under our November mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $42 today. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart Guide and Live TV pause
  • Roku TV allows access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more
  • Model: E4SC4018RKU
