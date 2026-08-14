Eddie Bauer's clearance sale spans hundreds of markdowns across men's, women's, and kids' clothing, from pants and shorts to shirts and sweatshirts. The Men's Sunwashed Cotton T-Shirt drops to $24.98 from $45, while the Women's Utility Stretch Canvas Kick Cropped Pants fall to $49.98 from $80, showing discounts across both everyday basics and outerwear-adjacent styles. Orders of $99 or more ship for free. Deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer