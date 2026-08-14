Eddie Bauer's sale spans men's, women's, and kids' apparel along with outerwear and travel gear. Plus, if you spend $150 or more, you'll save an extra $50 and if you spend $250 or more, you save an extra $75. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
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Published 39 min ago
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Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Eddie Bauer takes up to 70% off during its End of Summer Clearance. Shop savings on men's and women's apparel, outerwear, hiking gear, footwear, and accessories, including jackets, fleece, shorts, pants, backpacks, and more. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Sale ends August 17. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Men's and women's shorts, pants, shirts, and sweatshirts included
- Kids' outerwear
- Styles range from t-shirts and polos to rain jackets and cardigans
- 452 items marked down across the clearance collection
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