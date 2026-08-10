Lowe's has a wide range of EGO cordless outdoor power equipment on sale, including mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and leaf blowers. A standout is the EGO 10" Misting Jobsite Fan, Speaker, & 2-Pack 5Ah Battery Garage & Backyard Combo Kit at $799, down from $1,355. Several self-propelled mower and trimmer combo kits are also discounted, such as the POWER+ 800 Series Select Cut mower and trimmer combo at $909, down from $975.68. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless battery-powered lawn mowers, chainsaws, string trimmers, and leaf blowers
- Self-propelled mower options for yards up to 1 acre
- Combo kits bundling trimmers, blowers, and mowers with batteries and chargers
- Portable power stations with battery-not-included options
- Extended runtime battery packs and replacement batteries available
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At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower is now just $481 in the Best Buy clearance section. It's a massive drop from its $1,000 price tag in 2024. It's built for larger yards, handling lots up to 3/4 acre and slopes as steep as 35%. The GreenGuide app adds GPS tracking and scheduling, letting you manage mowing remotely, day or night. Shipping is free from Best Buy, too. Buy Now at Best Buy
- brushless motor
- 5 adjustable cutting heights
- IPX5 waterproof
- three pivoted cutting blades
Woot's Generators & Solar Power sale covers a wide range of backup power gear, from compact power banks to full-size gas and dual fuel generators. Some items, like the Runhood SOLARSERI100B Solar Panel, are marked down 76% off their reference price, while an Arkpax Titan Cold-Proof Power Station Bundle is 58% off. The sale spans solar panels, inverters, and power stations from brands like ACOPOWER, Green Power America, and Champion Power. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large solar generators
- Solar panels available in various wattages, including foldable and bifacial designs
- Gas, dual fuel, and tri fuel portable generators included
- Reference prices shown for comparison on most items
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
Lowe's Summer Closeout Sale covers markdowns across flooring, garage door openers, and closet systems. For example, Pergo waterproof laminate flooring is $1.99 per square foot, down from $2.49, while a Chamberlain smart garage door opener is $249, down from $279. The sale also includes ClosetMaid shelving systems and composite decking from Trex. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code.Shop Now at Lowe's
- Flooring including laminate, luxury vinyl plank, and solid hardwood
- Garage door openers with Wi-Fi compatibility and battery back-up
- Bathroom vanities with engineered stone or marble tops
- Outdoor items such as patio heaters and string lights
- Toilets, kitchen faucets, and trash cans also included
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