New
eBay · 59 mins ago
DuroStar Gas-Powered 3,300W Portable Generator
$239 $374
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $85. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • 7HP engine
  • 4,000-watt max ouptut, 3,300-watt rated output
  • 4-gallon fuel tank
  • 8-hour runtime at 50% output
  • Model: DS4000S
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay DuroStar
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register