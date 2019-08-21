Personalize your DealNews Experience
Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay offers the DuroStar 10,000-watt Portable Gas Electric Start Generator for the in-cart price of $639 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the MLCS Can-Do Clamp for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
