DuroStar 10,000W Portable Gas Electric Start Generator
$639 $701
free shipping

Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay offers the DuroStar 10,000-watt Portable Gas Electric Start Generator for the in-cart price of $639 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now

Features
  • 10,000 surge watts
  • 16 HP air-cooled OHV engine
  • quiet exhaust w/ built-in spark arrestor
  • fully isolated 4-point motor mounts
  • 10-hour run time at 50% output
  • Model: DS10000E
