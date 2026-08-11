As one of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals, get this Dowinx Fabric Gaming Chair for $100. It's the best deal we could find by $41. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- Pocket spring seat cushion with thick foam padding
- Breathable mesh fabric for heat dissipation
- 90° to 135° reclining function with retractable footrest
- Steel plate-reinforced backrest for added stability
- Includes massage lumbar pillow and adjustable headrest
- Armrests support users up to 300 lb.
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Published 51 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Mesh back office chairs like this one are worth considering if you spend long hours at a desk and want better airflow than a solid foam-padded seat provides. Apply coupon code "WOX5ISYW" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- class 3 pneumatic gas cylinder lift
- adjustable lumbar support
- 2D headrest
- foldable armrests
- Model: 25W03US
This Shaquille O'Neal Rion office chair is $87.60 in two colors at Walmart. That's a $131 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- supports up to 400 lbs.
This gaming chair is $79.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 51 cm wide, wingless flat seat design
- Adjustable headrest and lumbar cushion for heights of 120 cm to 190 cm
- Dual-layer high-density foam with pocket springs and PU leather cover
- Synchronized armrests with 90° to 135° reclining backrest
- Seat height adjustable by up to 10 cm
- Steel frame and 5-star base rated for up to 400 lb. capacity
Walmart offers the Serta Commercial Grade Task Office Chair for $59. That's a $39 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300-lb. capacity
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
Newegg's Level Up Sale spans components, systems, and peripherals, with deals like a Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB SSD at $399.99, down from $679.99, and a GIGABYTE RTX 5070 Ti graphics card at $1,099.99. The sale also covers gaming desktops, laptops, motherboards, and monitors from brands including ASUS, MSI, Corsair, and Acer. Shop Now at Newegg
- Gaming desktop PCs from brands like ABS, CyberpowerPC, and ASUS ROG
- Desktop CPUs and GPUs including AMD Ryzen and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX cards
- Gaming and business laptops from ASUS and MSI
- Internal SSDs and hard drives from Samsung, Seagate, and Synology
- Desktop memory kits from Corsair and V-COLOR
- Gaming monitors from Acer and GIGABYTE
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