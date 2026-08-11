The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg