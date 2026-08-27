Woot is discounting docking stations and hubs from brands like Belkin, Corsair, Acer, and HyperDrive, with an extra 25% off at checkout using promo code "WOOTDOCK". The Corsair TBT100 DP Thunderbolt 3 Dock drops to $69.99 from its $199 reference price, while smaller accessories like the Belkin USB-C to VGA + Charge Adapter fall to $8.99. The sale spans everything from budget USB-C hubs to multi-monitor Thunderbolt docks. Coupon expires September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Update: The price has changed to $61.99 since this was originally published.
This Lenovo dual display dock is $59.99, down from $79.99. While it's not the absolute lowest price we've seen, it's within a few bucks. It fits in a bag for travel while adding seven ports, including two that support 4K monitors, plus HDMI, DisplayPort, and ethernet connections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7 total ports including 2 for dual 4K displays
- 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 HDMI 2.0 video output
- 1 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports, one always-on for charging
- 1 ethernet port for wired network connection
- Supports up to 100W power delivery to a connected laptop
- Measures 4.7" x 2.6" x 0.8" and weighs 4.8 oz.
Update: The price has changed to $13.99 since this was originally published.
This Anker USB-C hub is $7 off, matching the best price we've seen this year. It features five ports, including a 4K HDMI output and 90W pass-through charging. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-in-1 design includes two USB-A 2.0 ports, one USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input
- Supports 90W pass-through charging to a laptop with a 100W total input
- HDMI port outputs 4K resolution at 30Hz in mirror or extend mode
- USB 3.0 port transfers data at up to 5Gbps, with USB 2.0 ports at 480Mbps
- Compatible with MacBooks running macOS 12 or newer, Windows 10 and 11, and ChromeOS
- Measures 4.8" L x 1.2" W x 0.46" H and includes an 18-month warranty
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Patio Clearance sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, including umbrellas, gazebos, fire pits, hammocks, and porch swings. Some standouts include a California Umbrella outdoor chair pad set of 2 for $29.99 and an Astella 11' round tilting aluminum patio umbrella for $49.99, both marked as steep discounts off their reference prices. The sale spans furniture, shade structures, and yard accessories, making it worth a look for anyone stocking up on patio essentials ahead of next summer. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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