DiscountMags' Top 100 Sale covers subscriptions across cooking, lifestyle, home, travel, business, and more. In the cooking category, Wine Enthusiast starts at $8.95 for 12 issues and Bon Appetit at $9.95 for 10 issues. For readers who want broader access, the Unlimited Digital plan offers over 10,000 magazines and newspapers for $99.99 over 3 years. Buy Now at DiscountMags
- Cooking category includes Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Food Network, Cook's Illustrated, EatingWell, and Wine Enthusiast
- Sale spans multiple categories including lifestyle, home, travel, business, auto, and sports & health
- Wine Enthusiast subscription priced at $8.95 for 12 issues
- Bon Appetit subscription priced at $9.95 for 10 issues
- Unlimited Digital plan offers access to over 10,000 magazines and newspapers for $99.99 for 3 years
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 25 min ago
DiscountMags has home and garden magazine subscriptions starting at $5.50 a year, including titles like Elle Decor and Garden & Gun. Other options include Dwell and Southern Living at $7.50 a year, alongside brands like Architectural Digest, HGTV, and Magnolia Journal. Several digital-only titles, such as American Farmhouse Style and Vogue Living, are also included in the sale. Offer ends August 14. Buy Now at DiscountMags
- Elle Decor 1-year subscription for $5.50, 8 issues
- Garden & Gun 1-year subscription for $5.50, 6 issues
- Dwell 1-year subscription for $7.50, 6 issues
- Southern Living 1-year subscription for $7.50, 10 issues
- Good Housekeeping 1-year subscription for $9.95, 6 issues
- Magnolia Journal 1-year subscription for $14.99, 4 issues
Magzter offers up to 50% off a 1-year Magzter Gold subscription when you apply coupon code "CJNMGDEAL" at checkout. The subscription provides unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers across a wide range of categories. This offer expires December 31. Shop Now at Magzter
- Up to 50% off a 1-year Magzter Gold subscription
- Unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers
- Read on smartphones, tablets, and web browsers
- Offer expires December 31
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