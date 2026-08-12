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DiscountMags · 40 mins ago
From $5.50/year
shipping varies
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DiscountMags has home and garden magazine subscriptions starting at $5.50 a year, including titles like Elle Decor and Garden & Gun. Other options include Dwell and Southern Living at $7.50 a year, alongside brands like Architectural Digest, HGTV, and Magnolia Journal. Several digital-only titles, such as American Farmhouse Style and Vogue Living, are also included in the sale. Offer ends August 14. Buy Now at DiscountMags
Features
- Elle Decor 1-year subscription for $5.50, 8 issues
- Garden & Gun 1-year subscription for $5.50, 6 issues
- Dwell 1-year subscription for $7.50, 6 issues
- Southern Living 1-year subscription for $7.50, 10 issues
- Good Housekeeping 1-year subscription for $9.95, 6 issues
- Magnolia Journal 1-year subscription for $14.99, 4 issues
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Expires 8/14/2026
Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
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Magzter · 1 wk ago
Magzter Gold 1-Year Subscription
Up to 50% off
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Magzter offers up to 50% off a 1-year Magzter Gold subscription when you apply coupon code "CJNMGDEAL" at checkout. The subscription provides unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers across a wide range of categories. This offer expires December 31. Shop Now at Magzter
Features
- Up to 50% off a 1-year Magzter Gold subscription
- Unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers
- Read on smartphones, tablets, and web browsers
- Offer expires December 31
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