DICK'S Sporting Goods is running a broad sale spanning shoes, apparel, and outdoor gear, with a Shoe Sale section offering up to 30% off and a separate clearance area marked up to 60% off. Deals include HOKA Women's Arahi 8 Running Shoes at $119.99, marked down from $149.99, alongside price cuts on brands like Nike, adidas, Brooks, and On. Additional category promotions cover up to 40% off select Nike and adidas apparel and footwear, and 25% off select Under Armour clothing and shoes. ScoreCard members get free shipping on orders of $49 or more (it's free to join). Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes footwear from HOKA, Nike, adidas, On, Brooks, and New Balance
- Apparel discounts across DSG, CALIA, Under Armour, and Nike brands
- Savings on drinkware including Owala, Stanley, and HYDROJUG bottles
- Discounted golf, baseball, and outdoor gear such as PING drivers and YETI coolers
- Clearance section offers up to 60% off select styles
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As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
adidas has hundreds of soccer jerseys marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on styles like the Scotland 26 Home Jersey at $50, down from $100. Plus, select jerseys qualify for an extra 15% off via the promo code "DN15". The sale spans authentic club and national team kits, from Argentina and Italy to Inter Miami and Real Madrid, plus kids' and women's sizing. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes authentic club, country, and player jerseys
- Options for men, women, and kids
- Long sleeve and goalkeeper styles included
- Moisture-wicking, ventilated performance fabrics
- Some jerseys available with personalization
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Nike Women's Air Max Dn8 Shoes in Metallic Silver for $44.99 when you add them to your cart for a $65 low. ScoreCard members get free shipping on orders of $49 or more (it's free to join). Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
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