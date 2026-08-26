DICK'S Sporting Goods is running a broad sale spanning shoes, apparel, and outdoor gear, with a Shoe Sale section offering up to 30% off and a separate clearance area marked up to 60% off. Deals include HOKA Women's Arahi 8 Running Shoes at $119.99, marked down from $149.99, alongside price cuts on brands like Nike, adidas, Brooks, and On. Additional category promotions cover up to 40% off select Nike and adidas apparel and footwear, and 25% off select Under Armour clothing and shoes. ScoreCard members get free shipping on orders of $49 or more (it's free to join). Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods