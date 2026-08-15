Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods has a flash sale on thousands of items across the store. Discounts of up to 50% off apply to HOKA, Nike, adidas, and The North Face, among lots of other big brands in its flash event, and clearance items are discounted by an extra 25%. In either section, you can save on mountain bikes, golf clubs, kayaks, clothing, running shoes, and lots more. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods