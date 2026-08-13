Walmart offers discounts on over 175 fragrances for men and women during its Flash Deals event. Savings reach up to 77% off (the banner says up to 40% off, but we found greater discounts within), with the London by Burberry Eau de Parfum dropping to $33.28 from $145. Other deals include Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for $47 (from $128) and Nautica Voyage Cologne for $15.63 (from $50.64). Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available. Shop Now at Walmart