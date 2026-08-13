ForeverLux via eBay sells authentic designer fragrances at wholesale prices, with brands like Versace, Davidoff, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren marked well below their listed regular prices. A 6.7 oz. bottle of Versace Eros cologne runs $86.90, down from $120, and a Versace Eros Najim 6.7 oz. Parfum drops to $106.30 from $200. The selection spans both men's and women's scents in various sizes, including minis and testers. Shop Now at eBay
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Nordstrom Rack's fragrance selection includes markdowns of up to 78% off across designer names like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry. Shoppers can find a Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette for $39.97, down from $82, alongside gift sets, rollerballs, and travel sizes from brands such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana. The mix spans perfume, cologne, and body mists, with prices as low as $12.97 on select minis. Shipping is free over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Designer perfume and cologne from brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry
- Fragrance gift sets and discovery sets from labels such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana
- Roller ball and travel-size options for on-the-go use
- Hair and body mists alongside eau de parfum and eau de toilette formats
- Prices starting under $25 on select fragrances
Walmart currently has a flash sale on over 150 perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs. Discounts vary widely, with some fragrances such as the Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette dropping to $45.77 from $128. Other options, like the Nautica Voyage Cologne at $16.49 (67% off), show how deep the savings go on lower-priced scents too. Shipping is free over $35 (or pickup is available depending on your store). Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes for men and women
- Brands include Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry
- Discounts range from about 10% to over 75% off original prices
- Multiple sizes and options available on select scents
- 175 fragrance items included in the flash deal
Walmart offers discounts on over 175 fragrances for men and women during its Flash Deals event. Savings reach up to 77% off (the banner says up to 40% off, but we found greater discounts within), with the London by Burberry Eau de Parfum dropping to $33.28 from $145. Other deals include Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for $47 (from $128) and Nautica Voyage Cologne for $15.63 (from $50.64). Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfume and cologne from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau De Toilette, 3.3 fl oz, for $25.41
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray, 3 fl oz, for $47.00
- Nautica Voyage Cologne for Men, 3.4 fl oz, for $15.63
- Free shipping available on select items
Woot's Fragrances sale keeps every item at $49.99 or less, spanning colognes and perfumes from Calvin Klein, Burberry, Montblanc, Lacoste, and other name brands. Options range from small 1 oz. bottles like the Calvin Klein Obsession EDP for $26.99 to larger 6.7 oz. sizes such as the Eternity Aqua Calvin Klein EDT Spray for $42.99. The sale covers both men's and women's scents in eau de toilette, eau de parfum, and body spray formats. This deal ends August 13. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
eBay is offering up to 30% off Omega watches, spanning Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, and Constellation lines in both new and pre-owned condition. Prices range widely, from a pre-owned Seamaster Aqua Terra at $2,331 down from $3,885 to a new Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond edition at $10,085 down from $11,300. Every listing carries eBay's Authenticity Guarantee, and most include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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