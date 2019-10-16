New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC
$409 $713
free shipping

That's $304 off list price, although we saw it for $10 less in August. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3670w10ps204r3
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i3 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register