Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Dell UltraSharp 27" 1440p IPS LED Monitor
$230 $719
free shipping

It's tied as the best price we've seen and a low today by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: U2717D
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video Dell
27" Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register