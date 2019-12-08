Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's tied as the best price we've seen and a low today by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the second best price we've seen and a low by at least $35 today. Buy Now at Staples
Thanks to the gift card, that's $164 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $162.) Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $19 under our mention from last week, $100 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the lowest price we could find by $206. Buy Now at Amazon
That's an all-time low by $4. Most stores charge $190 or more. Buy Now at BuyDig
Score discounts on a wide range of electronics, photography equipment, and gadgets. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Save big on electronics, computers, photography equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's at least $50 more at other stores. It's also tied as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $230 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Prices start at $309 after the coupon, with nearly 30 models to choose from. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
