Dell Refurbished takes an extra 40% off any laptop during its Back-to-School Sale. Shop refurbished Dell laptops for work, school, and everyday use. Sale ends August 24. In this sale, Dell Refurbished offers a wide range of Latitude laptops starting at $819. Options span 13.3" to 15.6" screens with Intel Core i3 through i7 processors and up to 32 GB of memory, and every unit comes with the a 100-day warranty from Dell. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Latitude 3340, 3440, 3540, and 5340 models available
- Configurations with Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors
- Memory options ranging from 8 GB to 32 GB
- SSD storage from 256 GB to 512 GB
- 13.3" to 15.6" FHD displays, some with touchscreen
- Backed by Dell's limited hardware warranty
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Expires 8/24/2026
Published 24 min ago
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Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Dell Refurbished has a range of Latitude 5540 laptops starting discounted by an extra 44% with the promo code "44LAT540". That brings the starting price down to $492. The builds include Core i5 and Core i7 processors, 8GB to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB SSD SSDs. Touchscreen versions of the Latitude 5540 are also available, along with a choice between Grade A and Grade B cosmetic conditions to fit different budgets. Shipping is free, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Configurations with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors
- 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) display, with touchscreen options available
- 8 GB or 16 GB of memory
- 256 GB or 512 GB SSD storage
- Runs 64-bit Windows 11 Pro
- Available in Grade A or Grade B cosmetic condition
Dell Refurbished has several configurations of its Dell Latitude 5420 on sale, with prices starting at $369 for a Grade B touchscreen model. Other options include a Grade A build with 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $509. All are refurbished with 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors and 14" FHD displays, running Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors
- 14" FHD (1920 x 1080) displays, some with touchscreen
- 8 GB to 16 GB of memory
- 256 GB to 512 GB SSD storage
- Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro
- Cosmetic grade A or B condition
Dell Refurbished Store is offering 44% off any Latitude 7440 laptop using promo code "LAT744044". Shipping is free. All systems come with a 100-day Dell warranty. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Intel Core i5 or i7 processors (10-core)
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB or 512 GB SSD storage
- 14" FHD+ display, some with touchscreen
- Windows 11 Pro pre-installed
- Grade A or B cosmetic condition
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