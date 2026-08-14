The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store