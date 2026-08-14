At $840, this Dell Pro QCS1250 desktop undercuts Amazon's current price of $884 for a similar configuration. It pairs an Intel Core i5-14500 processor with 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB solid state drive, running Windows 11 Pro out of the box. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Intel Core i5-14500 processor
- 16 GB of DDR5 memory
- 512 GB solid state drive
- Windows 11 Pro operating system
- Intel integrated graphics
- Slim desktop form factor with no monitor included
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Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Dell's desktop lineup spans budget all-in-ones starting around $750 up to high-end Alienware gaming towers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics. Shoppers can find a Dell Slim Desktop with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for $749.99, or step up to an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD for $3,899.99. Several Dell Pro Micro and Slim models are marked as clearance, with savings up to $410 off their listed value. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Desktops starting under $750, including compact and all-in-one models
- Alienware gaming desktops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 graphics
- Configurations with 8 GB to 64 GB of RAM
- Storage options from 256 GB up to 2 TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
- Dell Pro Micro, Slim, Tower, and All-in-One form factors available
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
Newegg's Level Up Sale spans components, systems, and peripherals, with deals like a Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB SSD at $399.99, down from $679.99, and a GIGABYTE RTX 5070 Ti graphics card at $1,099.99. The sale also covers gaming desktops, laptops, motherboards, and monitors from brands including ASUS, MSI, Corsair, and Acer. Shop Now at Newegg
- Gaming desktop PCs from brands like ABS, CyberpowerPC, and ASUS ROG
- Desktop CPUs and GPUs including AMD Ryzen and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX cards
- Gaming and business laptops from ASUS and MSI
- Internal SSDs and hard drives from Samsung, Seagate, and Synology
- Desktop memory kits from Corsair and V-COLOR
- Gaming monitors from Acer and GIGABYTE
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