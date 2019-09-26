New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision 7530 Intel Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$1,629 $2,637
free shipping

That is $1,008 off list and the best we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop7530hwus2
