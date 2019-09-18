Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find by $71. (We saw it for $41 more in June, bundled with a $100 Visa gift card.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Express
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $481 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's a savings of up to $220 off list with prices between $229 and $239. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
Save $400 over what Apple charges directly for this current-generation model with an upgraded 2.4GHz CPU. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $13. Buy Now at Walmart
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $79 under last month's mention, $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
